Man injured in turkey hunting accident near Bunnell

A Pierson man was injured Sunday morning in a hunting accident in Bunnell when a man fired his shotgun at what he thought was a male turkey but turned out to be a decoy, police Chief David Brannon said.

The victim, Frank Whiddon, 38, suffered birdshot pellet injuries to the head and torso, Brannon said.

Whiddon was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach as a trauma alert, police said.

Chief Brannon said initial findings revealed the shooting occurred in a wooded area east of 775 Old Haw Creek Road at 7:46 a.m. Sunday.

Bunnell police and Flagler County sheriff's deputies met with John Bennett, Sr., 71, of Bunnell who said he was turkey hunting and saw three female turkeys on the road. Bennett said he followed the female turkeys and then saw a male turkey, and fired his shotgun at the male bird but in the low light, soon realized it was a decoy, Brannon said.

Bennett, Sr., said he then heard someone shout they had been shot, police said.

A remorseful Bennett called 911 and showed officers where the incident occurred. Approximately 150 yards along a dirt trail, officers located a shotgun shell, a stake to secure the decoy, a turkey call striker, and several small puddles of blood, Brannon said.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was notified of the incident, and took over the investigation, Brannon said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man wounded in turkey hunting incident