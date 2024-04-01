Man injured in stabbing near Belleville on Easter, sheriff’s department says

A 37-year-old man was stabbed during a fight on Easter Sunday near Belleville, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim was taken to a hospital ,and deputies are looking for a suspect as the stabbing remains under investigation, according to Chief Investigator Gary Brewer.

Charges have not been filed and the name of the suspect has not been released.

The stabbing was reported at 2:30 p.m. on Freedom Drive in unincorporated St. Clair County off North Belt West near Belleville.

Brewer said Monday he didn’t have the latest condition report on the victim and that he couldn’t release any information about the cause of the fight.