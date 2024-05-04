Man injured in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting Friday evening in the Napier area of South Nashville.

Metro police said the shooting happened at around 6 p.m. Friday, May 3 in the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

A man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to investigators.

Williamson County deputies investigating crash possibly caused by gunfire

Police described the suspect as a male wearing a white shirt, a multi-colored hat, a black mask, a light colored vest, and dark colored pants.

No other information was released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.