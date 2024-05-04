Man injured in South Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting Friday evening in the Napier area of South Nashville.
Metro police said the shooting happened at around 6 p.m. Friday, May 3 in the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard.
A man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to investigators.
Williamson County deputies investigating crash possibly caused by gunfire
Police described the suspect as a male wearing a white shirt, a multi-colored hat, a black mask, a light colored vest, and dark colored pants.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
