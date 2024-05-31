Man injured in shooting in York early Friday morning: police

A 25-year-old man was injured in a shooting in York early Friday morning, according to York City Police.

The man was taken to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, Capt. Daniel Lentz said.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of East Gas Avenue and North Pine Street, he said.

Police do not have any suspects at this time, Lentz said.

Anyone with information may contact police one of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Check back later as this is a developing story.

