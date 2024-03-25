Man injured after shooting outside Virginia Beach church

One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 4800 block of Princess Anne Road, outside Church of the Ascension. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The shooting took place just after a Palm Sunday Mass on Saturday evening. John Rooney, who attended the Mass, said parishioners had seen two men and a woman parked outside the church before the service began, around 5:30 p.m. Rooney speculated they pulled into the church lot due to car trouble. The woman said there was an argument and asked the name of the church.

Mass went long that night, Rooney said. When he left the parking lot around 6:45 p.m., he saw a man from before on the ground.

The man was in stable condition as of Monday. The shooting is under investigation and no charges have been filed.

