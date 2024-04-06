Man injured in shooting near west Fort Worth motel, police say

A man was injured in a shooting near a west Fort Worth motel Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Relax Inn at 8701 West Freeway shortly after 6 a.m. They found a man who’d been shot in the right shoulder, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The suspect was still at large, officials said.

