Man injured by propeller, woman arrested in boating accident on Eagle Mountain Lake

A man is in critical condition after he was injured in an accident involving a boat propeller at Eagle Mountain Lake over the weekend, according to officials with Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The man, named on his family’s GoFundMe campaign as Kyle Lively of Fort Worth, fell overboard and came into contact with the boat propeller when the woman driving the boat backed it over him, his family said.

Lively’s legs were “torn to shreds” by the propeller, the GoFundMe page states.

“He was able to get himself to the surface of the water using his arms and will to live,” Lively’s sister said.

Lively was airlifted to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, where his family says he has undergone two surgeries so far.

“Kyle’s main concern is his sons,” his family said on the GoFundMe page. “He is working tirelessly to make sure that they are growing up to be good men and kind souls as well.”

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ More abuse claims surface at Gateway Church protest

→ North Texas community denounces alleged attempted murder of 2 Palestinian kids

→ Roaches found at multiple Fort Worth restaurants

[Get our breaking news alerts.]

Game wardens with Texas Parks and Wildlife arrested the woman driving the boat.

The woman, whose name has not been released, faces a charge of boating while intoxicated.