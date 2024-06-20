Man injured at Kings Island may have been hit by Banshee roller coaster

A man at Kings Island was injured on Wednesday and park officials believe a roller coaster may have hit him.

According to a press release from the park, the man entered a restricted area near the Banshee roller coaster at around 8 p.m. It is believed he may have been struck by the ride, the statement said..

A statement from Kings Island said park safety and first aid personnel responded immediately and contacted local emergency responders. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

There was no information about the extent of his injuries.

The park said the coaster was shut down while Kings Island officials and local authorities conducted an investigation.

The Banshee is an inverted coaster and has been at the park since 2014. According to the park's website, it travels up to 68 mph and has a 167-foot lift hill.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man hospitalized after being injured at Ohio amusement park