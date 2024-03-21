Man injured in KCK crash searching for dog lost by authorities

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man injured in a Kansas City, Kansas crash Monday is still searching for his dog .

The out-of-towner has plenty of questions about who allowed his best friend to escape while he was on the way to the hospital.

“I’ve been looking for my dog everywhere, I walked probably 100 miles looking for him,” Ezra Adams said.

The North Carolina native recently moved to Colorado and was making a 3,000 mile round trip to bring his husky home when the car he was riding in crashed with a semi on I-70 near I-435 Monday morning.

Adams was taken to the hospital with a concussion and possible broken collar bone.

“I told him I wouldn’t go to the hospital if my dog wouldn’t be taken care of and he assured me that my dog would,” Adams said of the Kansas Highway Patrol trooper.

The highway patrol called KCK Police Department’s animal services. A patrol spokesperson told FOX4 no one was available to come get the dog. But KCKPD said they wanted to make sure the dog, who was likely scared, didn’t escape.

“Because the accident occurred there on the highway and because they do understand how dogs react, they felt if the dog was already contained and safe within a vehicle, it was a smarter situation to bring them here where we have a contained area,” Nancy Chartrand, with KCKPD said.

But for some reason we’re told it was a Kansas Turnpike Authority employee who transported Cosmo to the facility. When he tried to get him out in the visitor parking lot – Cosmo took off.

“I was on a warpath to find out who lost my dog and where does the accountability fall?” Adams said.

With no car and no wallet, Adams spent the first night walking the streets of KCK looking for Cosmo. The group KC Dog Trappers offered Adams a place to stay and help trying to find his dog.

“This is one of the traps. It uses a pressure plate as soon as he steps in it will close,” Adams demonstrated.

Adams works at Coors Field where opening day is coming up for the Colorado Rockies. Until Cosmo is found, Adams says he’s not going home either.

“I wouldn’t be able to accept leaving my best friend here. I was fighting for my life after I got out of a car accident to find out my best friend is fighting for his life in a state that he’s never been to, so I can’t give up on my dog,” Adams said.

Scent items of Adams have been placed in the cages and there have been sightings so hopefully they can get Cosmo. If you see Cosmo you are advised not to approach and scare him off but call KCK Animal Services at (913) 321-1445 or after hours/weekends at (913) 596-3000.

