Man injured after gunfire breaks out at SLO County party

A man was shot at a party in Nipomo on Tuesday evening, drawing a response from San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

At around 9:30 p.m., deputies received a report of multiple shots fired in the area of the 300 block of Neptune Drive, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

An adult male was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Witnesses reported that the shots came from a party in the area, the release said.

Detectives started an immediate investigation, assisted by the California Highway Patrol and Santa Maria Police Department, according to the release.

No further information is available at this time, according to the release.