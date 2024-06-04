Man injured in Binghamton night club shooting, police investigating, search for suspects

One person was injured and police are looking for suspects following a reported shooting early Sunday morning at a Binghamton nightclub.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to The Cave, 53 Chenango St., for a report of shots fired, according to the Binghamton Police Department.

Arriving officers learned a disturbance had occurred inside the nightclub followed by gunfire, police said. Officers located a 28-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest.

The victim was quickly transported to an area hospital by emergency medical services for treatment. He is listed in stable condition, police said.

Binghamton police detectives assisted uniformed officers at the scene and interviewed several individuals inside the club at the time of the shooting. There is currently no suspect description, and no other injuries have been reported at this time, according to police.

This remains an active investigation and police are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact the Binghamton Police Department Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Binghamton night club shooting sends man to the hospital