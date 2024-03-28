Man indicted for threatening to kill Prince William County church members

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A federal grand jury indicted a Falls Church man Wednesday with threatening and attempting to kill members of a Haymarket church.

The jury formally charged Rui Jiang, 35, with attempting to obstruct the free exercise of religious beliefs at the Park Valley Church.

The Prince William County Police Department officers arrested Jiang at the church, located at 4500 Waverly Farm Dr., when he showed up during Sunday service on Sept. 24, 2023. Police say he had a loaded handgun with an additional magazine, folding knife and a folding “credit card” style knife.

Jiang entered through a separate door from the service and no injuries were reported, according to the PWCPD.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the indictment charged him with the involvement of a dangerous weapon and an attempt to kill, including a threats count and a firearms violation.

Jiang no longer faces state charges after county prosecutors dismissed his case on Feb. 27 to allow for federal prosecution. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, but the maximum sentence for the charges was life in prison, the statement read.

PWCPD say that an acquaintance in Laurel, Md. tipped off local authorities after Jiang posted “suspicious and concerning” messages on his Instagram account, including photos of the church.

According to the DOJ, the Fairfax County Police Department obtained a warrant to search Jiang’s Falls Church apartment and found five copies of a letter saying in part, “To the families of those men about to be slain – I am sorry for what I have done and about to do. May your tears not be cried in vain, but to celebrate how your loved ones had lived.”

His arraignment is set for April 3.

