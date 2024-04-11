Man indicted in hit-skip Clayton crash that injured 2

Apr. 10—A Bucyrus man was indicted by a grand jury for reportedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Clayton last summer that injured two women.

Ryan Dale Pensinger, 31, is facing vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Shortly before midnight on July 27 Pensinger was traveling north on Westbrook Road in a1999 Chevrolet Silverado and went off the side of the road while negotiating a curb, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The truck went back onto the road on state Route 49 and drover over a raised median. The truck then hit a 2017 Kia Soul going northwest on state Route 49. The crash pushed the Kia off the road and into a traffic sign.

Pensinger then fled the scene, according to court records.

Two women in the Kia, the 51-year-old driver from Dayton and a 33-year-old passenger from Trotwood, were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.