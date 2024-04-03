Man indicted for capital murder of Nacogdoches mother, daughter

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 41-year-old man has been indicted for capital murder in the deaths of a Nacogdoches mother and daughter.

Authorities said in a release on Wednesday that Ronnie Jernigan Jr., 41 of Nacogdoches, was indicted by a grand jury, and has been held in the Nacogdoches County Jail, where he remains as of Wednesday, since March 9.

Mugshot of Ronnie Jernigan Jr. courtesy of the Nacogdoches County Jail.

At the time of the incident, Nacogdoches PD reported that two women were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds while they were conducting a welfare check at a home on Stone Street in October 2023. The two women were later identified as 73-year-old Laura Sanford and her daughter 48-year-old Laquice Sanford, who was reportedly dating Jernigan.

“The Nacogdoches Police Department asks the community to keep the family and friends of the victims in your thoughts and prayers,” officials said.

