Man indicted in Baton Rouge shooting that left 1 man dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man accused of shooting and killing a man in a February shooting was indicted on Wednesday, May 22 by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury.

Traveron Richard, 31, was indicted on second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the shooting death of Jevaughn Oubre, 37, according to court documents.

Oubre was found shot in the head in the 2100 block of Michael Delving Road around 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 5, deputies said. A witness told investigators that Oubre and Richard were seen arguing before the shooting took place.

Richard was arrested and booked into the EBR Parish Prison. He faced charges of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to arrest documents, Richard was convicted of simple burglary in 2015 and was not allowed to have a gun.

