Man indicted for aggravated kidnapping is known ‘risk to public safety,’ ‘flight risk’

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Court records filed in Tom Green County state that a San Angelo man recently indicted for aggravated kidnapping was a known “risk to public safety” responsible for multiple offenses committed across two decades, some against the same victim.

The May 2024 indictment report states that 39-year-old Hector Lopez was indicted on one charge of aggravated kidnapping that caused bodily injury.

According to an affidavit filed in Tom Green County, the charge comes from an incident that occurred on Jan. 11 at a Zips Car Wash. Law enforcement responded to the business in reference to a domestic disturbance call. Officers began to speak with the victim when Lopez fled the scene, and no successful detention was made despite search efforts.

Witnesses at the scene confirmed with the investigator that the victim had been forced into a vehicle, also stating that the victim was “terrified” and that “screams were heard” from the victim. Witness reports also corroborated surveillance footage obtained from cameras at the car wash.

A statement written by the victim indicated that Lopez “walked up on her, took her phone and demanded she drive him somewhere,” adding that “he grabbed her and forced her into the vehicle” when she refused. This use of force resulted “in visible injury to her arm.”

The investigator stated in the affidavit that this tactic is a common method utilized by Lopez and aligns with his “previous known stalking behavior.” This tactic, as per the affidavit, involves Lopez “posting in a place where he can view before conducting an ‘ambush’ style approach,” whereupon he would use “surprise and aggression to make victim go or take him somewhere she doesn’t want to with utilization of unwanted physical assault and restraint to accomplish his intentions.”

A review of Lopez’s criminal history conducted by the investigator noted previous arrests and convictions for several offenses “over the past 22 years,” with certain offenses “indicating that he is a known and confirmable risk to public safety as well as a known flight risk.” These offenses include the following, as stated in the affidavit:

Violent and Public Safety Risk Offenses Assault, disorderly conduct, assault (family violence), assault (dom/house-strangulation), sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography

Flight Risk-Related Offenses Bond revocations, failure to appear, failure to identify fugitive from justice, bail jumping, probation revocations



The affidavit stated that Lopez was most recently released to deferred adjudication probation on a previous series of offenses “involving the same listed victim and her child,” which includes the following offenses:

Possession of child pornography

Several counts of harassment

Assault (family violence with bodily injury)

Assault (dom/house strangulation)

Stalking with a previous conviction

Failure to identify fugitive from justice

The investigator also said in the report that “it has not even been 6 months since defendant had begun reoffending while released into the public on probation.” This release came after Lopez failed “to comply with previous unsuccessful attempts to release him to probation for his previous offenses before this last series of offenses.”

