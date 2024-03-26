Man indicted, accused of raping woman at knifepoint in Trotwood

Mar. 25—A man has been indicted after he was accused of raping a woman at knifepoint before stealing her vehicle in Trotwood earlier this year.

Dustin A. Large, 34, was indicted in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts each of abduction and kidnapping, as well as one count each of rape, grand theft and domestic violence.

According to court documents, the charges reach back to Feb. 3.

On that day, Large held a knife to a woman's throat while sexually abusing her, an affidavit said. The woman was known to him.

The affidavit said that he then forced her to get into her vehicle with him to go to the gas station. She was able to escape from him and he then fled in her vehicle, it said.

Large is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond.