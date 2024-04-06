Man impersonating officer falsely tells woman her husband was killed in shooting in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who impersonated a law enforcement officer on Thursday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, deputies came to a home on US 158 in Summerfield after getting a report of suspicious activity.

Burlington police looking for suspect accused of impersonating officer during robbery on East Webb Avenue

The victim spoke with investigators and told them that a man dressed in what appeared to be a law enforcement uniform came to her door and told her that her husband was killed in a shooting at the Madison Walmart. The suspect called the victim’s husband specifically by his name.

The victim, upset by the news, contacted a friend to come to the home and told the suspect whom she still believed to be law enforcement that her friend was on the way.

After learning of the friend’s impending arrival, investigators say the suspect quickly left the area. The victim then contacted her husband and discovered that he was fine and the story had been fabricated.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 30s to early 40s, around 6-feet-3-inches-tall, of medium build and with light-colored hair. He was driving an older model silver Dodge Charger marked like a North Carolina State Highway Patrol vehicle.

This is the second notable instance of officer impersonation in the Triad in recent weeks.

On March 21, a man drove up on someone in Burlington pretending to be a police officer and stole their wallet before driving away with their money.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the suspect or vehicle involved is asked to call 911 to report the information to local law enforcement authorities or call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683. Rockingham County Crime Stoppers pays up to $5,000 cash for tips leading to arrest, and the callers remain anonymous.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.