Man impersonating FedEx worker steals package from mail carrier in Manhattan: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man pretending to be a FedEx worker stole a package from an actual mail carrier in Manhattan on May 9, according to the NYPD.

The robbery happened near 531 West 159th St. in Washington Heights around 1 p.m. The actual mail carrier had finished delivering the package when the suspect, who was impersonating a mail carrier by wearing a shirt with a FedEx logo, attempted to take the package.

The two got into an argument before the suspect threatened the victim with a sharp object, according to authorities. The suspect allegedly made threatening statements and threatened to stab the victim.

The suspect then snatched the package out of the mail carrier’s hand before fleeing the scene on a bike going northbound on Amsterdam Avenue, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

