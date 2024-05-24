Man say woman dead after being shot multiple times, crashing car near Stonecrest Mall was his aunt

DeKalb County police found a woman driver who had been shot multiple times insider her crashed car on Friday.

At 7.30 a.m., officers arrived at Mall Parkway in Stonecrest and found a woman driver who had been shot multiple times inside her crashed car.

Someone shot her while she was driving, according to police. She then ran off the road and crashed into a lamppost and electrical box.

Police say a man was spotted running from the wrecked car.

Following the crash, a man arrived at the scene and told Channel 2 Action News the woman found murdered in the crashed car was his aunt, Sabrina.

“I got a call from another aunt that my other aunt had passed through this tragic situation,” said Brian Johnson.

Johnson said the man who was in the car was his aunt’s boyfriend.

“He lived with her, he was seen leaving with her this morning. I have someone that seen the whole thing happen. He identified him also.” Johnson told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Police haven’t confirmed that the man seen running from the car crash was the victim’s boyfriend.

Johnson said his aunt was in her sixties and had two adult children.

“Sabrina was a loving person. She was the most kindhearted and genuine person I know. She was God fearing, she stayed in the church, bible study, she was at church every Sunday. For this to happen, it’s just tragic,” said Johnson.

Dekalb Police have not said if they have identified a suspect in the shooting.

