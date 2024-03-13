Man identified as victim of deadly crash with semi in Tazewell County

A Danvers man was killed Tuesday after his vehicle collided with a semi truck while he exited off Interstate 155 in Tazewell County.

The Tazewell County Coroner's Office said that Charles Jackson, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:01 p.m. after his car collided with a semi at the top of the off-ramp along the Townline Road exit near Tremont.

Law enforcement and emergency services were called to the scene at 2:56 p.m., after Jackson took the Townline Road exit and was hit by a semi while he attempted to turn onto the road.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Illinois State Police, the coroner's office and the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office are investigating what led to the crash.

