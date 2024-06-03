Man identified in deadly shooting in Hampton’s Buckroe Beach area

Police have identified the man who died in a shooting in the Buckroe Beach section of Hampton on Saturday night.

Police say 26-year-old Martez Johnson Corey died at the scene in the 500 block of Old Buckroe Road. Officers responded to the area just after 7:30 p.m. Corey was found outside, and emergency services pronounced him dead shortly after.

The slaying was just over a mile — a two-minute drive — from a shooting Friday afternoon in the 1400 block of Old Buckroe Road that left a 26-year-old Norfolk man with life-threatening wounds. Police told the Daily Press the two shootings were likely unrelated.

Anyone who has information that can help police is asked to call the Hampton Police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and don’t have to appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com