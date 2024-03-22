Man identified after being fatally wounded in police-involved shooting on West Side

A 26-year-old man was identified Friday morning after being pronounced dead following an exchange of gunfire with Chicago police during a traffic stop Thursday evening on the West Side, officials said.

The man was identified as Dexter Reed who was shot Thursday evening in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street.

Reed suffered multiple shots to the body during a traffic stop where an exchange of gunfire with police. A wounded officer suffered a gunshot to the wrist, and four officers were in good condition after being taken to local hospitals for observation.

Reed was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The Office of Police Accountability was investigating.