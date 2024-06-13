Man identified in assault on deputy that left Southern California woman dead

A 33-year-old man from San Diego County has been identified as a suspect in the assault of a Riverside County Deputy Sheriff that ended in the death of a female suspect.

The incident unfolded just after 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 6th Street in Corona, an RCSD news release stated.

Authorities say the deputy was in a foot pursuit of “multiple suspects” who took off running when he tried to contact them.

When the deputy rounded a corner, a male suspect, later identified as Eric Nourani, allegedly lunged at him and a fight ensued.

While the deputy was engaged in a struggle with the male suspect, a female began assaulting the deputy, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the release noted. “The female suspect was struck by gunfire. The deputy continued to fight off the male suspect, who was attempting to take his firearm, until good Samaritans arrived and assisted in detaining the male suspect.”

Authorities say the woman, who has not been identified, was given medical aid until paramedics arrived and took her to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Man identified in assault on deputy that left SoCal woman dead

Nourani and the deputy were also taken to the hospital with moderate to minor injuries.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesperson declined to say “why the deputy wanted to speak to the people or provide more details on how the good Samaritans assisted,” The Press-Enterprise reported.

The 33-year-old suspect was later booked at the Robert Presley Detention center for murder, attempted murder of a peace officer, mayhem and resisting an officer with violence.

Brutal road-rage stabbing on Southern California freeway ends in arrest

Investigators with the California Department of Justice are leading the investigation into the fatal deputy-involved-shooting.

The deputy, who has yet to be named, has been placed on paid administrative leave per RCSD policy.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.