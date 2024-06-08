Man ID’d in fatal crash in Fresno. CHP said he was speeding before the collision

A Fresno man was identified by the coroner in the deadly crash in Fresno County.

Nicholas Mikesell, 63, was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at West Shaw and Chateau Fresno.

The California Highway Patrol said the silver vehicle was eastbound on Shaw Avenue, west of Chateau Fresno where the driver was driving at a high-rate of speed before striking Oleander trees before the vehicle rolled over into the orchard.

Mikesell was ejected, CHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.