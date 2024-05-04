Man hurt in Wilkinsburg shooting

A man was shot in the chest in Wilkinsburg on Friday evening.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Park Avenue at 8 p.m., according to police.

The victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Allegheny County police are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Woman killed when large steel cylinder escapes construction site near Pitt’s Petersen Events Center Man arrested for deadly stabbing of woman near Geneva College Former Ligonier Valley police chief facing multiple felonies for alleged sexual assault VIDEO: New technology could alert other drivers to prevent wrong-way crashes DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts