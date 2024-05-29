Man hurt while escaping house fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood

A man was hurt while escaping from a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Allegheny County 911 dispatch officials tell Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS all responded to the 1000 block of Tweed Street around 7:11 p.m.

Our crew on scene saw firefighters focusing their response on two neighboring Tweed Street homes, but only one had visible damage — a hole in the roof where smoke was venting from.

An officer on scene told our crew that a man on the roof of one of those homes either slid or jumped and hurt his leg. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. The severity of his leg injury is not currently known.

