Man hunt still ongoing

Apr. 16—A Tuesday Texas Department of Public Safety news release details the man hunt for a homicide suspect from Ector County is ongoing.

The suspect is described as being a white male, with a thin build, wearing blue jeans and brown boots, with blonde/light brown hair.

The suspect is armed with a firearm and considered dangerous, the release said.

The homicide suspect from Ector County is still at-large in Irion County in the area of RM 2469 near the city of Mertzon.

All available DPS assets are being utilized to assist with the search for the suspect.

DPS is advising the public to remain vigilant by keeping homes and vehicles locked.

Please report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. Contact: Irion County Sheriff's Office (325) 835-2551