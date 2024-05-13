Man hospitalized, Southport man jailed on assault charge after Elmira Byrne Dairy incident

A Town of Southport man faces an assault charge after an early morning incident Sunday in the City of Elmira that sent another man to the hospital.

Around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, police officers responded to Byrne Dairy, 528 Pennsylvania Ave., for a report of a disturbance, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Arriving officers found an adult male with several lacerations to his head and neck area, police said.

Once the scene was secure, personnel from Erway Ambulance tended to the victim and then transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, police charged Russell Bodine, 45, of Southport, with first-degree assault, a felony.

Bodine was arraigned on the charge in City of Elmira Court and committed to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The incident is still under investigation, and police are not releasing any more information at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the matter to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626 or 607-271-HALT. Information can also be submitted anonymously online through Operation HALT at forms.cityofelmira.net/OperationHalt.

Elmira police were assisted in the investigation by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, and the Elmira Fire Department.

