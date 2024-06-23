Man hospitalized after shooting at Upper Land Park housing complex, Sacramento police say

A shooting Sunday at an Upper Land Park affordable housing complex wounded one man, who was taken to a hospital, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers were called just before noon to the 2700 block of Fifth Street to an address at the Marina Vista housing complex bordering Seavey Circle. Police have cordoned off a portion of the complex as they investigate, focusing on an area between two rows of apartments where evidence markers had been placed.

The condition of the man was not immediately known, said Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

A description of the gunman has not been announced.

Evidence markers show an area where a shooting took place Sunday, June 23, 2024, between apartment rows in the Marina Vista affordable housing complex in the Upper Land Park section of Sacramento. Police say one man was hospitalized after he was shot.