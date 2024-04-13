Man hospitalized after shooting in Topeka, police make arrest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) says a local man is in custody following a shooting that hospitalized another person.

The TPD announced in a press release that officers were called around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 to the 3700 block of SW Plaza Drive on reports of a shooting. Officers found a man at the scene with a gunshot injury who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.

Edward Stanley with the TPD says a 20-year-old Topeka man believed to be involved in the shooting was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. His charges include:

Aggravated battery

Criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling

Unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits

Possession of marijuana

Topeka police search for person of interest in deadly Reser’s Fine Foods shooting

If you have any information regarding this shooting, send an email to TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. You can make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.

For more crime news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.