Man hospitalized after shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in Grand Rapids.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Hamilton Avenue NW near Leonard Street after receiving reports that a man was shot in the chest.

The responding officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital. GRPD said he was last reported in stable condition.

GRPD said no suspects have been taken into custody.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.

