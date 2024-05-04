Man hospitalized after Saturday morning shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was hospitalized after being shot Saturday morning in Buffalo, police officials announced.

Police said the male victim was struck by gunfire in the leg area around 11 a.m. on the first block of Byrd Way. He was later taken by ambulance to ECMC for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Buffalo police’s confidential tip line (716) 847-2255.

