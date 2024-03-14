Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after knife attack in Tigard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries after being stabbed with a kitchen knife in Tigard on Tuesday, authorities said.

Around 4:45 p.m. officers with the Tigard Police Department responded to reports of an assault near Southwest Pacific Highway and Southwest 72nd Avenue. A 37-year-old man, Charles Tewee, was arrested after the attack, police said.

Witnesses initially said two men were fighting, with one of them wielding a knife. After that, those who saw the altercation said one of the people was cut with the knife. Officers responded “within three minutes of the call being dispatched,” according to a release from Tigard police.

While the alleged attacker was “safely arrested,” the wounded man was assisted by officers and medics and rushed to a hospital.

A kitchen knife with an 8-inch blade, believed by officers to be the weapon in question, was seized as evidence. Tewee was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

