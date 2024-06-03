Man hospitalized on life support after road rage incident in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — One man has been hospitalized and remains on life support after being struck unconscious during a road rage incident in Lehi on Sunday, June 2.

Police say the victim, who has only been identified as a 38-year-old man, was found unconscious in the roadway near 1300 West Main Street in Lehi just before 2 p.m. Police said the victim was bleeding the head and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say video footage and witness statements point to a road rage incident instigated by the suspect, identified as John Williams, 43, of Highland.

Police did not specify the details of what started the alleged road rage, however, police believe Williams followed the victim eastbound on Main Street. The two reportedly got out of their cars at the same time and the two got into a physical fight.

“Both parties exchanged a few punches,” a police report reads. “The victim sustained a hit to the head, causing them to go unconscious and fall onto the roadway. No physical injuries were found on Mr. Williams.”

The victim’s two children, aged 8 and 10, were reportedly with him at the time of the incident.

Utah files lawsuit against TikTok over ‘virtual strip clubs’

Williams was detained by the Lehi Police Department and booked into the Utah County Jail. He faces a felony charge of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Utah legislators passed a law earlier this year making for harsher punishments for road rage crimes, including the suspension or revocation of the instigator’s driver’s license if convicted. The new law would also allow for law enforcement to impound the instigator’s car.

The new law does not go into effect until July 1, 2024.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.