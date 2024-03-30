Man hospitalized, juvenile hit by shrapnel after gun accidentally fires inside an Ipswich brewery

A man was taken to the hospital after the gun he was carrying accidentally went off inside a brewery Friday night.

Ipswich Police responded to the True North Ale brewery on County Road for a report of a gunshot being fired around 5:17 p.m. Responding officers found a man in the brewery’s dining area suffering from a gunshot wound when his gun accidentally discharged.

The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for the injury. A juvenile was also transported to a local hospital out of precaution after they were grazed by a piece of shrapnel. A second individual also had a minor injury as a result of shrapnel but they declined medical transportation.

The incident is under investigation by the Ipswich Police Department, with assistance from the Essex District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Ballistics and Crime Scene Services Sections.

True North Ale provided the following statement:

We at True North Ale Company want to address the unfortunate incident that occurred at the brewery this afternoon. A customer visiting with his family accidentally discharged his concealed handgun at the floor shortly after arriving, allegedly due to irresponsible handling. There was no malicious intent. However, several bystanders received minor injuries from shrapnel and we wish them speedy recoveries. Thank you to our staff members and Ipswich Police and Fire who all responded quickly and handled the situation admirably. Our vision has always been for the Taproom to be a fun community and family gathering place. Being a safe place to relax should go without saying. We are licensed gun owners ourselves yet we must insist that a place like our Taproom is not a place for firearms. Jake and Gary Rogers

Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW