Man Hospitalized After He's Attacked by Group He Offered to Help Buy Meals For: Cops

A Brooklyn man was carted to the hospital after being viciously beaten by four men for whom he had offered to buy meals at a restaurant, police said.

The 37-year-old victim told two young men that he would help them after he overheard them asking for money for something to eat at Texas Chicken and Burgers in Prospect Park South, authorities said.

"Someone told them no and I heard them and I turned around and I said, 'I’ll help you,'" the victim, Joseph Molohon, told CBS New York.

But the two men allegedly responded by attacking Molohon, cops said.

The assault intensified as Molohon attempted to defend himself and the suspects were joined by two other men, who punched him and kicked him in his head and body, even striking him with his own cane, surveillance footage released by police showed.

The men fled the scene before authorities arrived.

After the two allegedly responsible for the assault fled, another man entered the restaurant and tried to take Molohon’s wallet before fleeing, cops said.

"The wallet was on my other side,” he told CBS. “I was laying on it and I had almost $1,000 in it. They didn’t get that."

Molohon was brought to the hospital, where he said he was treated for broken bones, a fractured nose, a fractured cheek, bruises and cuts.

Telling CBS he’s afraid to leave his home until his attackers are arrested, Molohon said: “I don’t know why they would do something [like that]. I’m a good person. I’m good to everyone.”

The NYPD asked that anyone with information on the incident call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA.

All calls are confidential, police said.

