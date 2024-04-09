Man hospitalized after he was found shot in Macon business, sheriff’s office says

A man was found shot at a Macon business on Eisenhower Parkway Monday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was discovered down inside a commercial business at 1090 Eisenhower Parkway, Unit A. That location is home to a liquor store.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a man, 57, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies say the paramedics arrived on scene to treat the victim for his injury and he was taken to a medical facility for further treatment.

The man was listed in critical but stable condition, according to medical staff. No one else was injured during the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation Monday. More information was expected to be released as it became available.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.