Man hospitalized following shooting in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is hospitalized following a shooting in Tampa, according to the police department.

At around 5:52 p.m., Tampa police responded to a hospital where the victim is currently in critical condition. They said a woman drove the victim to the hospital after he was shot.

Officials are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

No further details regarding the exact location or the description of the suspect have been confirmed by police.

