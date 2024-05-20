Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Dayton
A man is hospitalized after being stabbed in Dayton early Monday morning.
Dayton Police and medics were dispatched at 2:35 a.m. to the 100 block of S. Harbine Avenue on initial reports of a stabbing.
Montgomery Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that a man claimed to have been stabbed in the leg by a woman.
Medics transported him to Miami Valley Hospital.
We are working to learn more information and will provide updates.