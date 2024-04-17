Man hospitalized after being shot twice in Del Rey, deputies say
A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Fresno County on Tuesday night.
Royce Freeman is now the most experienced running back on the Cowboys’ roster after Tony Pollard’s departure.
The Blue Devils are losing the top four scorers from their Elite Eight team.
Albies initially played through the broken toe, but he hit the injured list after X-rays revealed a fracture.
Take-Two Interactive plans to lay off 5 percent of its workforce, or about 600 employees, by the end of the year.
On Tuesday, the second day of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, Judge Juan Merchan rebuked defense lawyers after Trump was heard muttering his disapproval of an answer given by a potential juror in the case.
Waymo, the self-driving company under Alphabet, began testing its robotaxis in Atlanta on Tuesday, adding another city to its ever-expanding testing and deployment domain. Over the next few months, Waymo will deploy a handful of cars driven manually by humans to gather mapping data and get familiar with Atlanta's environment, Sandy Karp, a Waymo spokesperson, told TechCrunch. Later, Waymo aims to test its robotaxis in Atlanta without the safety driver in the front seat.
A first-half red card changed everything between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
Stocks eyed a broader comeback from a steep sell-off as investors digested results from Bank of America and other heavyweights.
Injuries have kept Nadal away from clay for nearly two years, but now he's back and ready
Apple is opening up web distribution for iOS apps targeting users in the European Union starting Tuesday. Developers who opt in — and who meet Apple's criteria, including app notarization requirements — will be able to offer iPhone apps for direct download to EU users from their own websites. Apple's walled garden stance has enabled it to funnel essentially all iOS developer revenue through its own App Store in the past.
Now that humanoids are all the rage in the robotics industry, Boston Dynamics on Tuesday officially retired theirs. Boston Dynamics has been focused on commercializing technologies for a number of years now. Boston Dynamics was, of course, well ahead of the current humanoid robotics curve.
Global central banks will begin cutting interest rates in the second half of the year as inflation declines, according to a new outlook from the IMF.
Spotify isn't the only company to dabble with using AI to generate playlists — on Tuesday, Amazon said it would do the same. Amazon Music is now testing Maestro, an AI playlist generator, allowing U.S. customers on both iOS and Android to create playlists using spoken or written prompts — which can even contain emojis. Amazon suggests that in addition to emojis, users can write prompts that include activities, sounds or emotions.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
The excitement is palpable as Clark prepares to use her passing and playmaking to help Indiana return to the postseason.
Arman Tsarukyan appeared to punch a fan twice on his way into the Octagon during UFC 300 on Saturday night.
The Detroit Pistons will hire an executive to oversee basketball operations after finishing the worst season in franchise history.
The Phoenix Suns clinched the Western Conference's No. 6 seed in the NBA playoffs with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, coupled with the Los Angeles Lakers defeating the New Orleans Pelicans.
'We'll deal with that Monday,' Dana White said about Arman Tsarukyan appearing to punch a fan during his UFC 300 walkout.
Which areas of the United States should be on the lookout for severe weather warnings? Here's what to know.