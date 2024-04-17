Man hospitalized after being shot twice in Del Rey, deputies say

TechCrunch

Spotify isn't the only company to dabble with using AI to generate playlists — on Tuesday, Amazon said it would do the same. Amazon Music is now testing Maestro, an AI playlist generator, allowing U.S. customers on both iOS and Android to create playlists using spoken or written prompts — which can even contain emojis. Amazon suggests that in addition to emojis, users can write prompts that include activities, sounds or emotions.