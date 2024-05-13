Man in hospice care gets birthday parade in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Janet Epperson and her son Evan Vaughn share a birthday, but this year’s birthday celebration for them is different than recent years as it could be the last one they share together.

When Vaughn was two years old, doctors discovered a brain tumor and other conditions that gave him an expected life span of 10 years, but at 27 years old he has defied the odds. His doctors said this may be his last birthday so his family and caretakers are doing everything they can to make his last wish come true.

Hospice workers, bands and the fire department all gathered to help celebrate Vaughn. The theme of the birthday parade was Iron Man, a nickname he developed from the metal in his body.

“Whenever his day is, things like this, he won’t ever be gone. He’ll always be with us,” Epperson said.

Epperson said she’s thankful for all the support she’s gotten along the way and for the love people have endlessly shown her son.

“I think it’s not just what we received that I’ll always cherish but watching what was given to everybody else,” Epperson said.

