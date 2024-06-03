Man holds on to carjacker's leg to stop her from taking vehicle with his wife still in it

A woman's attempt to steal a car was foiled when a 74-year-old man grabbed her leg to keep the would-be carjacker from driving off with his 76-year-old wife, according to police.

The Chesapeake, Virginia couple were taking a restroom break Saturday at 10:50 a.m. at the Exxon station at 1622 N. U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach police said.

When police arrived, they saw the Virginia man holding on to the leg of Marvette Lynquist Perry, 36, of Jacksonville, who was in the driver's seat of the Nissan Pathfinder. The man told police that before he could get out of the vehicle, Perry opened the door, pushed him out of the way, and got into the driver's seat, according to the report.

"(The victim) stated he believed Perry would steal his vehicle with his wife still seated in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, so he held her leg until police arrived," investigators wrote in their report.

A witness, Adam McDaniel, of North Carolina, who was pumping gas told police that he had earlier seen Perry acting strangely so he retrieved a firearm and held the woman at gunpoint until it became clear she was not armed.

Perry said she was schizophrenic and was feeling stressed and woozy, and had lost control and did not know what she was doing, police said.

Perry was charged with carjacking, burglary with assault or battery, battery on a person 65 years of age or older, and resisting an officer without violence. She was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail Monday without bail.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida carjacking attempt has Virginia man fighting off suspect