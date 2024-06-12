Man Was Holding Dismembered Torso of His Roommate When Police Found, Fatally Shot Him

Willy Lumaine was killed by officers after he defied their orders to drop his knife in his Florida home, according to police

NBC2 Police found dismembered body parts of man reportedly killed by his roommate in a Fort Myers, Fla. home

A Florida man was fatally shot by police who found him climbing out of the window of his home holding a knife and the dismembered torso of his roommate.

Officers responded on Sunday, June 9, to a report of a woman and small children “hiding in a car port” in Fort Myers, Fla., the local police department said in a statement.

The woman, who is not named in the statement, told authorities that her husband, Willy Lumaine, was “actively killing” their roommate in their home, per the statement.

Authorities did not identify the victim, but his landlord told NBC 2 that he was an elderly, blind man named Bonito Francois.

According to an incident report obtained by FOX 4, Lumaine, 33, had been angry for unknown reasons since the day before the killing. The landlord, however, said that Lumaine and the victim were arguing because the victim had refused to leave the home, per NBC 2.

On the day of the incident, Lumaine left the residence “because it was too hot,” per the incident report, which was reviewed by PEOPLE. His wife fell asleep and woke up to screams for help.

The wife heard someone screaming: "Help! He is killing me!" and, out of fear, she escaped with her children, the report states.

She reportedly told their landlord that she heard the victim say, "Are you coming to kill me Mr. Willy? What you kill me for? What'd I do to you?" the landlord told NBC 2.



Once officers were at the scene, they discovered a blood trail and saw Lumaine carrying a large knife as he approached the window in the rear of the house, per the incident report. He smashed a window close to one of the officers, as he began to emerge holding a knife and “a partial bloody torso.”

Officers ordered him to drop the weapon, but he “continued to slash with the knife to break the window” to come outside, per the report.

As he continued to deny officers' orders, they deployed tasers on him, the report alleges. But Lumaine continued to walk in the officers' direction and “slash at them,” the report claims.



With Lumaine allegedly “refusing their commands to drop the knife” despite being tasered, police said that officers began firing at him, according to the report. He was declared dead at the scene.

As the investigation continued, police found evidence of a violent attack in the home, including the roommate’s “mutilated and dismembered body parts” across different sections of the house, the department said in its statement.

They found the victim's head and torso near a trash can outside the home, the incident report states.

The investigation is ongoing. The officers responsible for the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, as is required department policy, the department said in its statement.



Read the original article on People.