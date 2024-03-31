Man hits parked cars, flees police in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 22-year-old man was arrested after crashing his truck into two parked cars, then crashing through a fence and yard in Salt Lake City Sunday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Shortly after 5:45 a.m. on March 31, police received information about a crash near 1100 South 900 West in Salt Lake City’s Glendale neighborhood.

According to police, the driver, identified as Jose Ignacio Ramirez-Morales, crashed into a parked Acura while driving southbound on 900 West. The crash reportedly pushed the Acura into a neighbor’s yard.

A black Acura with significant front-end damage after being hit on 900 West (SLCPD photo, March 31, 2024)

A white SUV with rear-end damage after being hit on 900 West (SLCPD photo, March 31, 2024)

A white truck crashed into the yard of a home in the Glendale neighborhood (SLCPD photo, March 31, 2024)

After the crash, Ramirez-Morales allegedly turned around in the middle of the road and headed northbound, where he crashed into a second parked vehicle. Ramirez-Morales then crashed through a fence and ended up in a neighbor’s yard a few feet from the second crash.

Police said he then get out of his car and fled.

Officers arrived and began searching for Ramirez-Morales. They reportedly spotted him in a yard and began chasing after him.

Ramirez-Morales refused to stop and resisted arrest, police said. He was then taken into custody.

Ramirez-Morales reportedly had a suspended driver’s license. Police also found evidence of alcohol inside his car.

Officers booked Ramirez-Morales into Salt Lake County Jail on the following charges:

Failing to stop at the command of a police officer

Interfering with an arresting officer

Failing to comply with the duties of a driver after a crash resulting in property damage

Being a restricted driver – alcohol

Operating a vehicle without the required interlock device

Having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Driving on a suspended license

