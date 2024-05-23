Man hit by minivan in south Minneapolis mosque parking lot; police investigate as possible hate crime

A pedestrian was hit and injured by a minivan midday Wednesday in a south Minneapolis mosque parking lot, and police say they are investigating it as a possible targeted hate crime.

Police were called to the pedestrian hit-and-run that happened just before noon at the Alhikma Islamic Center, at 116 E 32nd St., according to a Minneapolis police news release.

The man was in the parking lot retrieving items from his car when the suspect drove the minivan toward him at a high speed, the police department said. The man tried to run out of the way before the minivan swerved and struck him.

The driver of the van then left the area, police said.

The injured 36-year-old man was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He is a staff member for the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, CAIR said in a statement calling for it to be investigated as a bias crime.

O'Hara said in the release that investigators are familiar with the suspect, and the release described him as a man who has a "history of trespassing and acting erratically at the mosque and in the neighborhood."

Police said they are now investigating the incident as a potential bias crime.

"We won't tolerate any crime in our city, but hate crimes and crimes against our houses of worship are particularly troubling because of the very real widespread fear they generate and the potential division they create among our residents," O'Hara said in the release.

Additional officers are working to locate the suspect and the van, and police patrols have been enhanced in the area to protect those who come and go from this house of worship, according to the release.

Minneapolis police are requesting the public's assistance with locating the suspect, who is in his late 30s according to police. He was driving a 2002 silver Ford Windstar minivan with Minnesota license plate ESL 101, police said.

Police asked anyone who sees a vehicle with that description to call 911 immediately. Those with information can also call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.