Man hit, killed by a SUV on Jacksonville’s Northside

A 62-year-old man was killed late Monday night while walking near Main Street and Busch Drive.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was walking in a turn lane when he was hit by an SUV.

The driver of the SUV was a 56-year-old woman.

The FHP report said she was unable to avoid hitting the man. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The names of the people involved were not released.

No word yet on whether the driver will face criminal charges.

