Man hit, killed along I-80 in Mercer County; state police looking for driver
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian on I-80 in Mercer County over the weekend.
Devin Habib, 37, from New Castle, was found dead in the median of I-80 in Shenango Township, according to state police.
Authorities said they believe Habib was hit by a car driving west during the early morning hours of March 9.
Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to contact PSP Mercer.
