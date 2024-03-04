Man hit by driver allegedly trying to take his truck in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a man has life-threatening injuries after trying to stop someone from allegedly taking his truck.

Police were called to the crash near Eastwood Trafficway and Ararat Drive around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

KCPD said a man was trying to stop another person from taking his Chevrolet pickup. The driver pulled into the oncoming lane on Ararat to go around another vehicle stopped at a red light.

That’s when police said the driver hit the man. Medics took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kansas City police said the driver left the scene, heading westbound on Eastwood Trafficway.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

