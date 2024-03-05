Man hit 140 mph during pursuit on I-275 in Pinellas, troopers say

A St. Petersburg man reached 140 mph as he led the Florida Highway Patrol on a pursuit on Interstate 275 early Sunday morning, arrest reports show.

Troopers said Barnard Stokes Jr., 39, was eventually caught and faces a number of charges, including DUI. He also was arrested on a charge of driving without a license, a charge he has been convicted of nine times previously, troopers said.

The ordeal began on Interstate 275 near Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County when troopers spotted Stokes speeding in a white Chevrolet Camaro. Stokes fled a traffic stop and drove up to 140 mph into Pinellas County, troopers said.

Troopers were able to stop the car at 22nd Street North and 54th Avenue, after which Stokes bailed from the car and ran. He was caught after a brief chase just before 3 a.m., troopers said.

In addition to the DUI and suspended license charges, Stokes was arrested on charges of fleeing police and resisting arrest.

He was being held at the Pinellas County Jail Monday with bail set at $28,500, records show.